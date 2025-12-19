Karnataka special court seeks MUDA case diary to pass order

BENGALURU: The special court to try criminal cases against sitting and former MPs/MLAs on Thursday directed the special public prosecutor (SPP) for Lokayukta police to produce before it the case diary related to the probe into the alleged irregularities in allotment of sites by MUDA by December 23 to pass its order on the ‘B’ report filed in the case against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and three others.

“Since the investigating agency has not placed any material with respect to further investigation, the court will have to proceed on the basis of the report which has been filed before it. Hence, SPP Venkatesh Arbatti is directed to furnish the case diary on or before the next date of hearing. Meanwhile, the complainant or the ED can file rejoinders if any,” said Judge Santhosh Gajanan Bhat, shifting the hearing to December 23.

During the hearing, Arbatti filed the status report and submitted that a sanction order has to be obtained and the investigation is in its last stage. However, complainant Snehamayi Krishna opposed it and submitted that till this date no further investigation has been conducted with respect to the ‘B’ report in the case against accused Nos.1 to 4, (CM Siddaramaiah, his wife BM Parvathy, brother-in-law Mallikarjun and Devaraj). The investigating agency is prolonging the matter, he alleged.

Refuting this, the SPP said that they are ready to furnish the final copy of the report in a sealed cover and in order to show their credibility, the court has to permit him to submit the case diary.