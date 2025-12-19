Minorities must unite for India’s progress: Shivajinagar MLA Rizwan

BENGALURU: “Minorities in India are being targeted for their choice of food, clothing, language and culture. Until we accept this truth in India, we can never find a solution to it,” Shivajinagar MLA Rizwan Arshad said.

He was addressing the gathering at a programme to mark Minority Rights Day, organised by the Karnataka State Minorities Commission, here on Thursday.

“In such sensitive times, it is also important to take notice if the Constitution is being implemented systematically in the interest of the rights of minorities without curtailing them. They are bringing targeted resolutions and legislation in the parliament against minorities. The anti-conversion, Waqf Amendment Bill and CAA NRC were brought to target minorities in India. Therefore, it is time for all minorities to come together and work towards making India a Vishwaguru and stop encouraging communal politics,” Arshad said.

Achievers from different religious backgrounds, including Muslims, Parsis, Sikhs, Buddhists and Jains were felicitated on the occasion.