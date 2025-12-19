Ulsoor Lake set for civic waterway on K-100 model, says GBA chief

BENGALURU: Ulsoor Lake is likely to get a waterway on the lines of the K-100. Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao inspected developmental works at the lake here on Thursday.

Under the K-100 Citizens’ Waterway project, the stormwater drain from Shanthala Silks near Majestic Bus Stand, the erstwhile Dharmabudhi Lake, till Bellandur Lake is being transformed into a vibrant public place.

Rao, accompanied by Shivajinagar MLA Rizwan Arshad, inspected the three inlets from which Ulsoor Lake receives water and directed officials to prepare a plan to develop a civic waterway on the K-100 model.

“Construction of a walking track for pedestrian and an RCC retaining wall at Ulsoor Lake is currently in progress. Works such as Kalyani (temple tank) redesign, island development, and desilting are yet to be undertaken. As public access around the lake is essential, officials were instructed to write to defence authorities near Ulsoor Lake and take necessary steps to facilitate the construction of the walking track,” Rao said.

Rao and Arshad also inspected the Hafizia School building construction work. Works on a ground plus three-floor building at the school is expected to be completed by the end of January. Instructions were given to install fencing on the terrace of the third floor and to provide sports facilities for children.

Facilities for shooting, badminton, basketball, and other sports should be developed, along with the construction of a walking track in the playground. As additional funds are required for these works, officials were instructed to take steps to get additional grants sanctioned.

During the inspection, Additional Commissioner (Development) Daljit Kumar, Joint Commissioner Hemant Sharan, Chief Engineer Vijay Kumar Haridas, Executive Engineers, and other officials were present.