Adidvara Job Habba today to bridge disability employment gap

BENGALURU: AssisTech Foundation (ATF) will host the Adidvara Job Habba at BMS College for Women in Basavanagudi on Saturday, bringing inclusive employers and job seekers with disabilities on to a single, technology-enabled hiring platform.

The event, supported by the Department for the Empowerment of Differently Abled and Senior Citizens (DWDSC), the Karnataka Skill Development Authority (KSDA) and the Karnataka Skill Development Corporation (KSDC), is aimed at expanding access to formal employment for Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) across sectors.

More than 500 job seekers, representing all 21 notified disability categories, are expected to participate. Employers from IT, retail, manufacturing, BFSI, hospitality and services will take part in the event, which is designed to facilitate both direct recruitment and structured employer–candidate interactions.

Speaking about the initiative, Prateek Madhav, CEO and Co-Founder of AssisTech Foundation, said, “By bringing together training, assistive technology and employment on one platform, we are working towards creating sustainable and dignified career pathways for PwDs,” he said.

Nagaraj N M, Managing Director of KSDC, said the initiative aligns with Karnataka’s broader skilling and inclusion goals.

Candidates wishing to take part in the Job Habba can register through the Adidvara mobile application. For details, call Suchandana Roy at 98180 05423.