Ball stuffed with marijuana hurled into ballari jail in Karnataka

BALLARI : In a startling breach of prison security, a tennis ball stuffed with marijuana was allegedly hurled into the high-security Ballari Central Jail from outside the compound wall. The incident came to light when one of the jail staff found the ball near the wall and later checked the CCTV surveillance. The incident has once again raised serious concerns over the effectiveness of security arrangements at the jail.

According to official sources, the suspicious object was spotted during routine monitoring of the jail premises. On closer inspection, prison staff discovered that the tennis ball had been carefully cut open and used to conceal marijuana.

The contraband was immediately seized and a report was filed with senior authorities. This is the second such incident reported at Ballari Central Jail in the past few months.

The latest development has also revived uncomfortable questions for the jail authorities. A few months ago, an undertrial prisoner, after being released on bail, had alleged that contraband items could be procured inside the jail by paying bribes.

Though the allegations were denied at the time, the recovery of marijuana has added fresh weight to claims of systemic vulnerabilities, if not internal collusion.

Following the incident, senior prison officials and police officers conducted a preliminary inspection. CCTV footage from multiple angles is being examined to identify the individual who threw the tennis ball into the jail compound. Investigators are also probing whether any inmates were involved or if there was assistance from within.

A senior official said an internal inquiry has been ordered and assured that action would be taken. “Security measures will be further tightened, and vulnerable points along the prison wall will be reviewed,” the official said.