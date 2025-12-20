‘Citizen must participate to resolve local issues’: Bengaluru South Commissioner

BENGALURU: Bengaluru South Municipal Corporation Commissioner KN Ramesh on Friday invited the office bearers of apartment complexes and local residents’ associations in the Jayanagar zone to a meeting to discuss the major grievances of the residents.

In the meeting, the office bearers of the local residents’ associations raised issues such as footpath encroachment, street lighting problems, solid waste collection and disposal, road issues, construction of buildings contrary to law, commercial activities in residential areas, public toilet maintenance, e-khata, and other concerns.

The commissioner attempted to resolve some issues at the local level and said it requires cooperation from the citizens. “To listen to these issues and resolve them, a representative of the community who is aware of the issues should be identified at the ward level. It will be convenient to achieve coordination with the local-level officials of the corporation,” he said.

Some NGOs have already studied solid waste management in the city limits and have given several suggestions for the waste problem. To effectively implement them, coordination between the corporation and the citizens is required, and garbage kiosks should work more in partnership with the private sector to manage them in a way that does not create black spots, Ramesh added.

Ramesh also said private organizations can come forward to study the current situation in depth and provide an objective report regarding urban design.