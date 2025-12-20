Karnataka government publishes guidelines for ward-wise reservation in GBA

BENGALURU: The state government on Friday issued guidelines for ward-wise reservation for five municipal corporations under the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA). With this, the government has come closer to holding the much-delayed local body elections for Bengaluru, which has had no Council since September 11, 2020.

The order stated that 80% of the seats are reserved for Backward Classes (BCs) under Category ‘A’ and 20% under Category ‘B’. In Category A, 50% is reserved for women.

As per the guidelines, the GBA has to consider the 2011 population census, published by the Directorate of Census, Government of India, for reservation.

The number of seats to be reserved for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (SC/STs) will be fixed in proportion to the total population of the respective municipal corporation within the Greater Bengaluru area and in proportion to the total number of wards. Similarly 1/3rd of reservation should be reserved for Backward Classes.

“While so fixing, the total reservation including Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes shall not exceed 50%. If the total reservation exceeds 50%, the reserved seats for backward classes shall be reduced proportionately,” the order stated.