Karnataka HC bins KCOCA provisions against Byrathi, denies anticipatory bail

BENGALURU: In a relief to former minister and BJP MLA BA Basavaraj aka Byrathi Basavaraj, an accused in the Bikla Shiva aka Shivaprakash murder case, the Karnataka High Court on Friday set aside the approval given by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to invoke the provisions of the Karnataka Control of Organised Crime Act, 2000 (KCOCA) against him. However, the court rejected his interlocutory application seeking anticipatory bail.

As the approval given for invoking these provisions against the offence and not to the particular offender, it has the effect of setting it aside in its entirety, the court noted. Justice S Sunil Dutt Yadav allowed the petition filed by Basavaraj questioning the invoking of Sections 3 and 4 of the KCOCA, following the approval given by the Inspector General of Police, CID, on August 12, 2025.

The court noted that the legal requirement of organised crime, which involves ‘continuing unlawful activity’ as contemplated under Sections 2(1)(d)(e) of KCOCA, is not satisfied in this case. None of the other accused persons has two charge sheets involving offences punishable with more than three years.

The court said that it is only against the accused No. 18, Patrick, that there were two charge sheets that would fall within the requirement of punishment of imprisonment with three years or more, which, however, would not fall within the definition of ‘Organised Crime’ as contemplated in Section 2(1)(e). Therefore, the order of approval for invoking KCOCA provisions is defective. Accordingly, the order of approval dated August 12, 2025, is set aside.