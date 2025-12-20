Lal Bagh walk to introduce biodiversity through Ramayana and Mahabharata

The walk set to happen this weekend focuses specifically on the Indian Epics – the Mahabharata and Ramayana. “Right now, mythology has become a little bit of a polarised term – with people either trying to prove that mythology is history or completely dismissing mythology. I’m not trying to say that they are real or not, I’m saying that they mean something to us as a civilisation. Through the walk, your relationship with the stories, the garden and your way of seeing nature will also change,” he says.

To encourage people to look at the epics with fresh eyes, as they are doing so with the park, Kanti has curated stories that may have slipped through familiar mainstream narratives. “I have gone into local Kannada folklore and even stories from foreign countries that people may not be familiar with,” he says, adding, “We’ll also be talking about how the tradition has evolved – for example, with the Ramayana, you have Valmiki’s Sanskrit version, but also versions around the globe and modern adaptations that change the story.”

This weekend, roll out of bed and escape into nature and the world of stories our ancestors made with it – after all, unlike the heroes of these epics who had to brave the natural world for years in exile, we can come back to city life anytime.

(On Saturday, the ‘Ramayana Quest’ will be held at 7.30am and ‘Mahabharata Quest’ at 3pm.Vice-versa on Sunday. To book, visit @prihistorica on Instagram. Prices range from `599 to `999)