Man arrested for kicking boy, had hit other kids too in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 35-year-old man was arrested for allegedly kicking a five-year-old boy while he was playing with other children. The incident took place on Old Post Office Road in Thyagarajanagar in Banashankari police station limits, on December 14. The accused had also allegedly assaulted three other children, including two girls. The accused, Ranjan, is unmarried and a resident of Thyagarajanagar. He was previously employed as a gym trainer. Police say he was suffering from mental health issues.

According to police, Nishanth (name changed), who had come to his uncle’s house on December 14, was playing badminton with the neighbourhood children on the road around 1:40pm. Ranjan came out of his house, took a run-up, and kicked the boy from behind, causing him to fall on the road, before walking away. The child sustained injuries above his eyebrow and bruises on his hands and legs.

After getting Nishanth treated, the boy’s mother, Deepika Jain, approached Banashankari police station and filed a complaint. A non-cognisable report (NCR) was registered initially. After obtaining the court’s permission, an FIR was registered under Section 115 (voluntarily causing hurt) of BNS on December 15, and an investigation was initiated. The incident was captured on CCTV cameras. Based on the footage, the accused was arrested and later released on bail, police said, adding he was undergoing treatment for mental health issues.

As per CCTV footage, in other three incidents, the accused allegedly pulled the hair of a boy who was riding a bicycle on the road, slapped a girl on the head while she was walking with a friend, and allegedly rode his two-wheeler rashly and negligently close to a girl.