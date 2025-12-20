Service agency claims apartment committee targeting them over Rajyotsava celebrations in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A manager and housekeeping staff of Gina Shalon Apartment in Bhattarahalli, KR Puram, have alleged that they were targeted for celebrating Kannada Rajyotsava in the apartment premises on November 30, and the head of the apartment committee has terminated their services. A complaint was filed with KR Puram police.

As per site manager Manjunath Nayak, the apartment committee members, headed by the secretary, allegedly terminated the contract citing flimsy reasons. He said, “For the first time in 12 years after the apartment association was formed, such a celebration was held. The secretary and one female member were upset with the celebrations and confronted me. They kept sending mails repeatedly, citing lapses in services, whereas the committee lauded the services until October-end. Hence, I have filed a complaint with police for targeting Kannadigas,” said Nayak.

The complex has 170 tenements, and 140 are occupied. Over 100 have given a good rating in the monthly feedback system until October, but after the Rajyostava celebrations, mails cited lack of water supply service, whereas at any given point in time, over 2 lakh litres of storage is maintained, the manager claimed. A woman housekeeping staffer claimed a woman committee member was sharing photos of areas cleaned frequently, and said it was “pure harassment”.