At 72, this Karnataka woman is racing against her age

SHIVAMOGGA: Age is just a number for B Manjamma, a 72-year-old athlete from Shivamogga. She won a gold medal in the 400m run at the 23rd Asian Masters Athletics Championship in Chennai recently.

She is a perfect example of the adage, ‘Talent never fails or has an expiry date’. She has won 110 medals in all, at the state, national and international level after taking to athletics just seven years ago.

Manjamma retired as lady health visitor (LHV) and in-charge nursing officer at the district health officer’s office in 2013 after 36 years of service. Her husband HT Devaraj, who was from Kodagu and worked at the Karnataka Handloom and Woolen Society, passed away in 2013. The loss pushed her into a deep depression. Trying to pull herself out of the dark mental hole, she started jogging in 2018 when she was 65. Since then, she has been taking part in district, state, national and international events.

“My 27-year-old daughter Varshini Das, a doctor in Bengaluru, is behind my achievements. She has been supporting and motivating me all these years. I also have friends supporting me and appreciating my sportsman spirit even at the age of 72. Sports associations of Mysuru and Mangaluru motivate me by inviting me to their events,” she told TNSE.

“Sports and games improve physical and mental health. They help people, especially the elderly, to be active and attentive. Yoga, walking, meditation and sports are all essential part of this,” she said.

She bagged the first prize in shot put at an athletics meet in 2018 for the first time. “This prompted me to continue my sports journey,” she added.

“There is no age limit to explore your talents and skills. One must gain confidence, which will help achieve greater things. Nothing is impossible,” she said.