Half of homeless rescued under Manovruksha suffer from severe mental illness, says report

BENGALURU: Around 50% of homeless people rescued under the Manovruksha initiative of the state government suffer from mental illnesses.

Thirty-four percent of them suffer from psychosis, including schizophrenia and the rest suffer from common mental disorders, dementia, Bipolar Affective Disorder, substance abuse disorders and Intellectual Development Disorders (IDD) with or without psychosis. This data was revealed in the annual report of the Aaladamara Foundation following the successful completion of one year of Manovruksha programme along with the state government.

The government introduced the Manovruksha Emergency Care and Recovery Centre (ECRC) model for the first time at CV Raman General Hospital in October 2024 in Bengaluru. So far, more than 500 individuals have been rescued and supported across various ECRC centres in Shivajinagar, Manasa in Mysuru, Banashankari and C V Raman hospital.

Explaining why most of the homeless people are diagnosed with psychosis or schizophrenia, Paravathi, Research Associate at the Aladamara Foundation, said, “The isolating effects of the disorder, hallucinations and delusions which are the main symptoms of schizophrenia also leads to homelessness. Skipping medicines will also lead them to roaming around and ultimately becoming homeless.

Whenever they are rescued under Manovruksha initiative, we provide them care, food, clothes and heal them. Fifty percent of them are sent back to their families however the other 50 percent families are not traceable or their families deny due to poverty or even other issues. In such cases, they stay back with Aaladamara foundation and other NGOs.”