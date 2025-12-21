Karnataka HC dismisses mom’s plea challenging detention of actor Ranya in gold smuggling case

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court dismissed the habeas corpus petition filed by HP Rohini, questioning the preventive detention order against her daughter, accused-actress Harshavardini Ranya, under the provisions of the COFEPOSA in the gold smuggling case.

A division bench of Justices Anu Sivaraman and Vijaykumar A Patil passed the order, dismissing the petition challenging the detention order passed by the Central Economic Intelligence Bureau. Ranya was intercepted on March 3, 2025, at Kempegowda International Airport after her arrival from Dubai.

Rohini’s contention was that the copy of the pen drive, a piece of evidence, was not made available to Ranya. However, it was stated that the pen drive was taken to the prison and was played on a laptop. On April 27, she asked for the pen drive to be delivered to her lawyer. Rohini accepted the pen drive on May 17. Therefore, the petitioner cannot contend that the order of detention was vitiated, the court said.

Rohini said that two pages of the document supporting the detention are in Kannada and Ranya is unable to read the same, and hence the order of detention was vitiated. The court said the non-supply of the translation of the pages cannot be fatal to the detention order since the said two pages are not part of what was relied upon at all.

Further, the order of detention specifically records that Ranya’s applications for bail have been rejected. However, the detention order also records that there is every possibility of the detenue being released on bail and that the detention of the passport of the detenue in court custody would not be sufficient in the nature of the offences committed by her to deter her from committing similar offences of smuggling in the future, as well, the court said.