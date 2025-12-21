Winter carnival at Spastic Society of Karnataka celebrates inclusion and independence

BENGALURU: The winter carnival at the Spastic Society of Karnataka (SSK) campus in Bengaluru on Saturday was more than a festive gathering — it was a reminder that disability does not prevent one from pursuing dreams, and that persons with disabilities deserve inclusion, dignity and joy just like anyone else.

Built around the idea of shifting the focus from disability to ability, the event celebrated empowerment and independence by opening the campus to the city and inviting the larger community to engage with its work.

With this year’s theme centred on inclusion, the campus came alive starting with a colour splash parade, following music, dance and skits performances by the students on stage, showcasing their talents before an audience of parents, visitors and supporters.

Pathways across the campus were lined with stalls selling baked goods, handicrafts, bags and handmade products created during vocational training programmes. From visual design and tailoring to catering and baking, each stall reflected the skills students are trained in, based on their interests and abilities.

“Here the kids are trained on what they are talented in. Our job is to find the skills and talents hidden in our students and enrich it, so that they can contribute to the society and lead an independent life doing something that they love,” said Vijayaprema, HOD, Psycho Education Department, Child Study Center, SSK.