Yakshagana,India’s own ‘opera’, making waves in Europe

MANGALURU: Yakshagana, the traditional art form of coastal Karnataka, has found an enthusiastic audience across Europe, thanks to the passion and dedication of Yakshamitraru Germany.

The troupe’s journey, marked by perseverance, cultural pride and artistic excellence, has become a remarkable example of how a band of expats has kept the Yakshagana tradition alive on foreign shores. Founded in 2018 in Frankfurt, Yakshamitraru Germany is the brainchild of Apurva Beleyur, whose Yakshagana roots run deep. He is the son of renowned artiste Beleyuru Krishnamurthy, who was with the Saligrama Yakshagana troupe for 28 years. Despite this strong artistic lineage, his father initially encouraged Apurva to pursue a different career path, fearing the struggles associated with life as an artiste.

After moving to Germany in 2015, Apurva found that his Yakshagana connection was too profound to ignore. Desiring to bring the art form to newer audiences, he discussed with his friend Ajeeth Prabhu the possibility of starting a troupe.

The idea took shape soon and Yakshamitraru Germany was born. Today, the troupe has five dedicated members -- Apurva, Shashidhar Nairy, Shri Hari Hosamane, Prateek Hegde Bengle and Sushma Ravindra. Though they work regular jobs in banks and automobile companies, they make time to pursue the art form.

They have performed in 25 cities across Germany, France, Sweden, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Poland, Spain and Denmark. They import all traditional costumes and ornaments from India with support from Sanjaya Beleyur and Shashikanth Shetty from Karkala.

Apurva told TNSE that a student from Sweden conducted an extensive research on Yakshamitraru Germany, which has been published by Uppsala University. Another student in Germany is pursuing a PhD focusing on the troupe, and a documentary is slated for release in 2026 in Italian, Spanish, French, Dutch and German.