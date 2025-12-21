Yakshagana,India’s own ‘opera’, making waves in Europe

MANGALURU: Yakshagana, the traditional art form of coastal Karnataka, has found an enthusiastic audience across Europe, thanks to the passion and dedication of Yakshamitraru Germany.
The troupe’s journey, marked by perseverance, cultural pride and artistic excellence, has become a remarkable example of how a band of expats has kept the Yakshagana tradition alive on foreign shores. Founded in 2018 in Frankfurt, Yakshamitraru Germany is the brainchild of Apurva Beleyur, whose Yakshagana roots run deep. He is the son of renowned artiste Beleyuru Krishnamurthy, who was with the Saligrama Yakshagana troupe for 28 years. Despite this strong artistic lineage, his father initially encouraged Apurva to pursue a different career path, fearing the struggles associated with life as an artiste.
After moving to Germany in 2015, Apurva found that his Yakshagana connection was too profound to ignore. Desiring to bring the art form to newer audiences, he discussed with his friend Ajeeth Prabhu the possibility of starting a troupe.
The idea took shape soon and Yakshamitraru Germany was born. Today, the troupe has five dedicated members -- Apurva, Shashidhar Nairy, Shri Hari Hosamane, Prateek Hegde Bengle and Sushma Ravindra. Though they work regular jobs in banks and automobile companies, they make time to pursue the art form.
They have performed in 25 cities across Germany, France, Sweden, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Poland, Spain and Denmark. They import all traditional costumes and ornaments from India with support from Sanjaya Beleyur and Shashikanth Shetty from Karkala.
Apurva told TNSE that a student from Sweden conducted an extensive research on Yakshamitraru Germany, which has been published by Uppsala University. Another student in Germany is pursuing a PhD focusing on the troupe, and a documentary is slated for release in 2026 in Italian, Spanish, French, Dutch and German.
Since 2024, Yakshamitraru Germany has been hosting an annual cultural event, Yaksha Sankranthi, in German theatres. The event highlights Indian performers in Germany, who have made significant contributions to promote traditional art forms. The troupe helps Yakshagana artistes in India with funds raised through events in Europe, Apurva said.
In collaboration with Dheemahi Kala Kendra, Sirsi, the troupe conducts Yakshagana training camps across Europe. Indian students from Belgium, the Netherlands, Sweden, Poland, Malta, Italy and Germany attend Yakshagana classes online. Plans are now on to start offline sessions for 20 students.
He said the troupe stages two-hour shows as well as 30-minute short duration episodes. It performs ‘prasangas’ such as Lava Kusha, Lankadahana, Bhasmasura Mohini, Sudharshana Vijaya, Jambavathi Kalyana, Vali Vadhe and Kamsa Vadhe. For German-speaking audiences, the shows will be in English.
If the show is in Kannada, the troupe provides booklets of its English-translation to help audiences follow the storyline. English Yakshagana shows are becoming popular and German communities have booked two more shows for 2026.
Their efforts have been acknowledged by Indian consulates in Germany, France, Spain, and Denmark.
In 2023, Apurva hosted Yakshadhruva Patla Satish Shetty from the Patla Foundation, whose visit inspired the emergence of two to three Yakshagana troupes in Germany.
What began as an individual’s longing to reconnect with his artistic roots, has now blossomed into a movement that is entertaining global audiences.