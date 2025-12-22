Bengaluru cyber crime police registers FIR against social media users over obscene content

BENGALURU: The Central Cyber Crime police have registered an FIR against unidentified social media users for allegedly posting sexual content on various social media platforms and using captions directing users to send direct messages for obscene videos, thereby promoting such content and luring people towards porn websites.

The police said a 27-year-old private firm employee, Harsha, a resident of Kumarapark West, filed a complaint stating that while scrolling through Instagram, he came across an account that posted photographs of men and women with sexual content. It was found that these posts were shared along with captions intended to mislead the public and divert them towards porn websites, using captions such as ‘link in bio’ and ‘DM for video’.

The complainant claimed that unknown persons and troll pages were attempting to spread obscenity on public platforms. The police have registered a case under Section 67 (punishment for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of the IT Act.