Bengaluru gets mobile wildlife ambulance for animal emergencies

BENGALURU: A dedicated mobile wildlife ambulance was launched in Bengaluru on Sunday to strengthen emergency response for injured and displaced animals in and around the city.

The ambulance was flagged off by former Indian cricketer and Karnataka’s Forest and Wildlife Ambassador Anil Kumble. The service will operate in coordination with the forest department and aims to respond to wildlife emergencies reported from urban areas and the city’s periphery, where incidents of human–animal interaction have increased in recent years.

Bengaluru is home to diverse wildlife, including birds, reptiles and mammals, many of which are affected by habitat loss, road accidents and construction activity. Launched through a partnership between AI-native automotive platform company Tekion and Praana Animal Foundation, the ambulance is equipped to handle a wide range of rescue situations, from migratory birds and reptiles, including snakes, to monkeys and small mammals. It is also designed to assist in high-risk operations involving larger animals such as leopards, gaurs and sloth bears that occasionally stray into residential areas.

The vehicle will be staffed by a trained para-veterinarian and fitted with essential rescue and medical equipment to provide immediate on-site care and ensure safe transportation. A 24x7 helpline has been set up to enable citizens to report wildlife emergencies.

Officials said rescued animals will be shifted to recognised facilities such as Bannerghatta Biological Park or the Birds of Paradise Rehabilitation Centre for treatment and rehabilitation. The initiative is expected to augment the existing wildlife rescue infrastructure and support the forest department’s efforts in managing urban wildlife cases more efficiently.

Srinivasulu, Principal Secretary, Department of Ecology & Environment, attended the event.