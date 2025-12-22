Christmas, New Year on Thursday, long weekends keep F&B industry on tenterhooks

BENGALURU: This is the best business season for the Food & Beverage (F&B) industry in pub city, with Christmas and New Year celebrations, but this year owners of pubs, bars, resto-bars, lounges are keeping their fingers crossed. For one, Christmas is on Thursday. The long weekend ahead may mean Bengalureans will end up celebrating the festive season outside the city, away from the “traffic chaos”, they said.

“Most Bengalureans leave the city during a long weekend. Resorts on the outskirts are booked for Christmas and New Year. But in the city there are hardly any bookings for the two big festive days in most restaurants and watering holes,” said owners of prominent pubs and bars, who didn’t wish to be named.

“There may be some rush for bookings next week onward. We hope to do some good business this season after a long lull,” they said. The recent Goa fire tragedy and Chinnaswamy stampede are also weighing heavy on the F&B industry, which banks largely on Christmas celebrations and New Year revelry. “People are worried about safety. We welcome checks and stringent security measures. It’s incumbent on us to satisfy the authorities and our guests. Such unfortunate incidents affect business. There will be crowd restrictions,” they added.