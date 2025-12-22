'Didn’t realise it was a multi-million dollar series," says Diary of a Wimpy Kid actor Robert Capron

At the Bengaluru Comic Con, fans lined up to meet one of this year’s guests Robert Capron, who, as an elementary school student, played the lovably naive Rowley Jefferson in the Diary of a Wimpy Kid films. Now 27, the actor-turned-screenwriter, who is in the process of developing a film and TV show, took a moment to reflect on the path that the series and success at a young age, set him on. Excerpts:

You took a tour of the city on your first day here – what did you like most?

It’s my first time in Asia so I spent a good chunk of Friday exploring. I went to the Indian Music Experience museum and adored learning the music history of India and all the people involved in these different traditions. I also went to MTR; I loved the dosae and they just kept coming out with different stuff that got better and better, so I lost track!

What are your favourite memories from Diary of a Wimpy Kid days?

As a kid, it felt like the best summer camp ever. It was only as an adult, I realised that it was a multi-million dollar film series and the pressure which was involved. I had so much fun with Zach (Zachary Gordon), who played Greg and Grayson Russell, who played Fregley, showed me all the Lord of the Rings movies for the first time. When you’re a kid, you can kind of blur the line between the character and who you are more. Sometimes, we’d be filming in this school and we’d feel like we were actually just hanging out at school. I made lifelong friends there.

Have you experienced any downsides to getting success at an early age?

I struggled with eating disorders and self image for a while. When you are overweight and put in front of an audience, it leads to a lot of judgement. The industry has a habit of trying to fit you in a mould. If I had really leaned into it, I probably would have booked more quicker but I didn’t want to do that. Rowley is all about radical self acceptance and I had to teach myself that lesson.

What helped you get through that time?

Support. I was caught throwing out a sandwich by my dad after months of barely eating. I had lost 70 pounds in two months. My dad put two and two together, took me to a nutritionist. I found that writing actually became a way to be able to talk about things and tell stories in a way that wasn’t necessarily completely reliant on being a specific role. I could make the whole tapestry.