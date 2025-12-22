Drunk trucker rams into six vehicles, caught after 10-km chase

BENGALURU: A truck driver, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, rammed into six vehicles at different locations, leaving two people seriously injured, on Chandapura Road in Anekal taluk on Sunday afternoon. Motorists chased the truck for nearly 10 km before catching the driver and handing him over to the police.

The police said an Uttar Pradesh-registered truck, driven by Prem (35), was heading towards Chandapura from an Attibele warehouse. The driver, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, first rammed into two vehicles in Anekal, in which two persons sustained serious injuries, and sped away. He later hit three vehicles at Surya City and another vehicle in Attibele police station limits.

Passing motorists caught the driver after a chase, thrashed him and handed him over to the police. He is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital. A case of rash and negligent driving has been registered at the Anekal police station, the police said adding that the two injured persons are out of danger.