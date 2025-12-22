Fake New Year passes, coupons do rounds in Bengaluru; Check before you click

BENGALURU: With Christmas and New Year celebrations around the corner, cyber fraudsters are exploiting the festive mood to dupe people with fake party offers and discounted event passes. Cybercrime officials warn that the number of complaints typically spikes during this period as revellers rush to make last-minute bookings and online purchases.

According to police, fraudsters circulate attractive advertisements on social media platforms, messaging apps and emails, offering exclusive New Year party passes, free gifts with bookings, and other limited-period offers highlighted by countdown timers.

They also lure victims through fake giveaways and lucky draws linked to Christmas and New Year celebrations and pressure them to make quick payments, citing limited slots or last-day offers.

DCP (Crime-2) Raja Imam Kasim P told TNIE that fraudsters also exploit people by sending fake greeting cards containing suspicious links to hack accounts. They also cheat victims through fake party offers and coupon codes on shopping websites, stealing money in the process.

He urged the public to verify with event organisers through official websites, avoid making advance payments to unknown accounts, and never share OTPs or banking details. Citizens who come across suspicious links or fall victim to fraud are advised to report the matter immediately through the cybercrime helpline 1930.

He also flagged a new scam known as ‘GhostPairing’, a sophisticated method that allows attackers to gain silent access to a user’s WhatsApp account without stealing the SIM card or password.