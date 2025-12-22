Hebbal flyover loop opens for traffic trial run

BENGALURU: Traffic on the busy Hebbal flyover is expected to ease with the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) completing work on the second loop and opening it for trial vehicular movement while concerns were raised about the traffic pressure that is set to increase at Mehkri Circle.
The new loop is aimed at decongesting traffic for commuters travelling from northern parts of the city such as Yelahanka, Jakkur and Sahakar Nagar towards Mehkri Circle, while also offering a smoother drive for passengers returning from the Kempegowda International Airport.
While the loop is expected to provide immediate relief on the flyover, commuters and mobility experts have raised concerns about fresh bottlenecks emerging further down the corridor, particularly near Mehkri Circle, where the turn towards Jayamahal Road remains narrow.
Rajkumar Dugar, founder of Citizens for Citizens, said unless supporting measures are implemented urgently, the benefits of the new loop could be short-lived. “There is an urgent need to shift the bus stop from the entrance of the loop below the flyover, as buses and autos stopping there obstruct vehicle movement,” he said.
He also called for a strict no-parking and no-stopping zone below the flyover and along the entire stretch from Hebbal Flyover to Mehkri Circle, especially near Ganganagar and HMT, where the road narrows considerably.
At Mehkri Circle, Dugar pointed out that the left service road needs widening to handle the expected increase in traffic. “If acquiring land from the defence authorities takes time, the existing footpath can temporarily be reduced by about half a metre and restored later when land becomes available,” he suggested. He also proposed extending part of the narrow service road to the right, over the underpass, after ensuring sufficient height clearance for vehicles.
Satya Arikutharam, an independent mobility expert, also questioned BDA’s proposal for a short tunnel road parallel to this stretch, warning that it could further increase pressure at Mehkri Circle. He argued that with Bengaluru Metro and Suburban Rail projects stalled over the last few years, continued focus on road-based solutions risks deepening car dependency.
“Car dependency is a trap,” he warned, noting that without parallel investments in high-capacity public transport, new road infrastructure may only shift congestion rather than resolve it.
Addressing the concerns raised regarding the bottlenecks at Mehkri Circle, BDA Commissioner P Manivannan said, “Work has started for decongesting Mehkri Circle. Immediate plan is to widen the left lane requesting use of land from the Indian Army. The medium term plan is to go for two elevated corridors feeding the traffic to East and West from Mekhri Circle.”