Hebbal flyover loop opens for traffic trial run

BENGALURU: Traffic on the busy Hebbal flyover is expected to ease with the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) completing work on the second loop and opening it for trial vehicular movement while concerns were raised about the traffic pressure that is set to increase at Mehkri Circle.

The new loop is aimed at decongesting traffic for commuters travelling from northern parts of the city such as Yelahanka, Jakkur and Sahakar Nagar towards Mehkri Circle, while also offering a smoother drive for passengers returning from the Kempegowda International Airport.

While the loop is expected to provide immediate relief on the flyover, commuters and mobility experts have raised concerns about fresh bottlenecks emerging further down the corridor, particularly near Mehkri Circle, where the turn towards Jayamahal Road remains narrow.

Rajkumar Dugar, founder of Citizens for Citizens, said unless supporting measures are implemented urgently, the benefits of the new loop could be short-lived. “There is an urgent need to shift the bus stop from the entrance of the loop below the flyover, as buses and autos stopping there obstruct vehicle movement,” he said.

He also called for a strict no-parking and no-stopping zone below the flyover and along the entire stretch from Hebbal Flyover to Mehkri Circle, especially near Ganganagar and HMT, where the road narrows considerably.