Travel operators, driver unions in Bengaluru welcome Bharat Taxi pilot

BENGALURU: Travel operators and auto-cab unions have welcomed the Centre’s pilot rollout of the Bharat Taxi platform amid rising public anger over surge pricing, but said the initiative’s success will depend on market response rather than policy intent.

They also flagged concerns over private players approaching the Union government to extend backend technology support, stressing that the platform must remain transparent, driver-friendly and consumer-centric. The Bharat Taxi app, currently in its testing phase, is positioned as a government-backed alternative to private aggregators accused of opaque pricing and inconsistent service practises.

The model has revived debate over whether publicly run or cooperative mobility systems can withstand the operational agility, technology maturity and capital-driven expansion that other aggregator platforms command. Past attempts by state governments to run similar services struggled to sustain themselves in a competitive mobility market where consumer behaviour and tech upgrades often determine survival.

While frameworks such as the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, and the Competition Act exist, regulators continue to face hurdles in addressing digital-market malpractices.