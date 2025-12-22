Winter dryness triggers rise in psoriasis cases in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Dermatologists in Bengaluru are reporting an increase in psoriasis cases during the ongoing winter season, with both new patients and those previously under control experiencing flare-ups. Doctors attribute this rise mainly to cold weather, low humidity and indoor heating, which worsen skin dryness and inflammation.

“Psoriasis cases have increased by nearly 10 to 15 per cent this winter. This year has seen a very cold winter. We are seeing more psoriasis patients, and even older patients who were under control now need slightly higher medications or stronger treatment to manage their existing psoriasis,” shared Dr Praveen Bharadwaj, Consultant - Dermatology at Manipal Hospital Whitefield.

“The use of heaters or air-conditioned indoor heating can worsen psoriasis,” Dr Bharadwaj said. He advised patients to protect their skin indoors by using adequate moisturisers, wearing protective clothing and avoiding heaters or air-conditioning as much as possible.

Dr Suma KR, Specialist – Dermatology, Venereology and Leprosy at Aster Whitefield Hospital, said winter dryness is a major factor behind psoriasis flare-ups. “During winter, the air becomes colder and drier, leading to increased skin dryness or xerosis. This dryness causes more flaking and irritation, and when the skin is not adequately moisturised, psoriasis symptoms tend to worsen,” she said.

She adds that low humidity plays a bigger role than reduced sunlight in aggravating psoriasis. “Humid environments often improve psoriasis because moisture in the air helps hydrate the skin. In contrast, colder or high-altitude regions with dry air, such as Bengaluru or hill stations, tend to worsen symptoms,” she said. She added that moderate sunlight exposure during non-peak hours with a safe UV index can mildly improve psoriasis by slowing excessive skin cell turnover.