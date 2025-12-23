300 km of buffer road along stormwater drains, lakes in Bengaluru to be built in first phase

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said the construction of the 5.5-km buffer road from Koramangala to Sarjapur will be completed by March next year. The DCM inspected the construction work of the ‘Sachara Yukta Project’, including buffer roads along stormwater drains, here on Monday.

Terming the construction of buffer roads as a historic intervention, Shivakumar said, “To ease traffic congestion in Bengaluru, we are constructing roads in the buffer zones of stormwater drains and lakes in the city. In the first phase, 300 km of buffer roads will be constructed in Rajarajeswari Nagar, ITPL and other areas.”

He said that a buffer road will start from MG Road and go up to Bellandur, cutting through the defence land and that this would reduce a 10-km journey as the public need not go around the military area.

Shivakumar said heavy vehicles like buses and lorries would not be allowed on the buffer roads, as there should not be any road collapse due to heavy vehicle movement. “School vans, two-wheelers and cars will be allowed,” he said.

He said Transferable Development Rights (TDR) would be given to landowners, whose land would be acquired for construction.