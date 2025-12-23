64-year-old man held for killing wife, trying to pass it off as road accident in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 64-year-old man was arrested on Monday morning for allegedly killing his wife, a government school teacher, on Saturday afternoon and trying to pass it as a road accident.

The victim has been identified as Gayathri, 55, a resident of Mittiganahalli. She was a physical education teacher. Her husband Ananth is a retired private firm employee. The victim’s daughter is a college student. According to police, the couple fought over family matters frequently. Ananth hatched a plot to kill Gayathri a few days ago.

He took her to Bagalur on Saturday on the pretext of cleaning his site there. He allegedly killed her by smashing her head with a stone. He then convinced passersby that his two-wheeler was hit by a motorcycle. His wife, who was riding pillion, fell off the two-wheeler and the motorcycle ran over her.

Ananth later called 108 ambulance services and shifted Gayathri to the government hospital in Yelahanka. The doctors there declared that Gayathri was brought dead to the hospital. As it was a medico-legal case, the doctors informed the jurisdictional traffic police.

The traffic police, who went to the mortuary, suspected it to be a murder. They alerted Bagaluru police, who took the accused into custody.

During interrogation, the accused claimed to have killed his wife as he was unable to bear her harassment. Accusing his wife of threatening to kill him by poisoning, Ananth stated that he tried to divorce her, but couldn’t, a police officer said.