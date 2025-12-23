Bengaluru metro network will span 175 km by December 2027: Dy CM DK Shivakumar

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Monday said by December 2027, 175 km of the city’s Metro network will become operational, including the under construction airport line along with the much delayed Pink Line’s commissioning.

Speaking to reporters after a review meeting with the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL), the DCM said, “Our government is working towards easing traffic congestion in the city. Currently, 96 km of Metro network is operational. We will increase the Metro network by 41 km in 2026 and additional 38 km, including the Airport line by December 2027.

With this, Bengaluru will have a Metro network of 175 km. We have plans to extend the Metro line to Tavarekere, Hosakote, Bidadi and Nelamagala. A detailed project report (DPR) is being prepared for this.”

On Metro Phase-3, he said tenders will be called next month for 100 km of the network, including the double decker corridor. “We have expedited the project to ease traffic congestion in the city. We have instructed officials to create commercial activity near Metro stations by acquiring more land. Parking will also be made available at Metro stations,” he added.