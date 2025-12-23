Bengaluru Police launches ‘Celebrate Responsibly’ campaign ahead of New Year celebrations

BENGALURU: Ahead of New Year celebrations, Bengaluru City Police on Monday launched a QR code and social media campaign titled ‘Celebrate Responsibly’ to encourage citizens to welcome the New Year with awareness, care and safety.

City Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh told the media that all senior officers are preparing for New Year celebrations across the city. He appealed to the public to celebrate responsibly and with caution. The police are fully prepared with additional patrolling, emergency response units and support systems, and have requested residents of Bengaluru to extend full cooperation and follow the guidelines and advisories issued by police.

Special drives will be conducted against drunk driving. Metro services will be extended to enable the public to return home safely during late hours. The number of buses, auto-rickshaws and cabs will also be increased on New Year’s Eve.

The Commissioner noted that women’s safety remains a top priority for the department. To provide immediate assistance in crowded and sensitive areas, citizens are encouraged to download the KSP app and use its SOS features. To ensure women’s safety, special deployments have been made with a large number of women officers and staff, including the special Chennamma Squad. A wide CCTV camera network will be installed, and surveillance carried out using advanced technology, he added.

A QR code will be displayed at public places containing guidelines for New Year celebrations and traffic advisories, along with links to multiple Bengaluru City Police-related resources. The website will also provide regular updates on arrangements and advisories related to New Year’s Eve celebrations.