Bengaluru water supply board's Blue Force cracks the whip on water theft

BENGALURU: In a 30-day operation against unauthorised water and sewerage usage, the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board’s (BWSSB) dedicated task force – Blue Force – conducted over 4,000 inspections across the city, identifying and penalising hundreds of illegal connections that were causing revenue loss and water pressure issues.

The Blue Force on December 20 alone visited 237 buildings across four zones and disconnected 70 illegal connections, said an official release.

South Zone reported the highest number of 33 disconnections on Saturday, while in East Zone, it was 18, West Zone 15 and North Zone 4.

BWSSB Chairman Ram Prasath Manohar said, “The Blue Force was constituted to detect illegalities that bypass our metres and rob the city of its rightful resources. Conducting 4,000 inspections in a month shows our commitment. We are using data-driven methods to target high-suspicion areas. The drive will continue until every drop of water is accounted for.”