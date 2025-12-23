Biryani outing horror: Gang abducts four sudents, extorts Rs 1.8 lakh in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: An early morning biryani meal trip to Hoskote took a dramatic turn for a group of four college students, who were allegedly abducted and extorted by a gang of seven or eight men on Sunday. The incident took place near Hoskote toll plaza in Medahalli.

Police said four students, studying at a reputed degree college in Bagalur, had travelled to Hoskote on two two-wheelers to have biryani. After the meal, as they were returning to the city, they were intercepted by the gang near the toll plaza. An argument reportedly broke out, following which the accused abducted the students after taking away their mobile phones and two-wheelers.

Taking the students hostage, the accused demanded money and transferred Rs 1.8 lakh from the victims’ mobile phones to different accounts through UPI. They demanded additional cash and called the students’ friends, police said.

Sensing danger, the victims’ friends alerted the nearest police station. Police launched a search operation using mobile location tracking and other technical clues. On realising the police were closing in, the accused abandoned the students and fled. The students were later rescued and a complaint was filed at Avalahalli police station.

DCP (Whitefield division) K Parashurama said one of the suspects has been arrested, and efforts are under way to trace the remaining accused involved in the crime. A source said the arrested was identified as Arfath Ahmed (24), a resident of KG Halli.