CBI arrests DySP, kin of ex-MP over realtor suicide in Karnataka

BENGALURU: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday arrested the children of former Andhra Pradesh MP, the late DK Audikesavulu— DA Srinivas and DA Kalpaja— along with Deputy Superintendent of Police, State Human Rights Commission (SHRC), Karnataka, SY Mohan, in cases registered by CBI relating to “criminal conspiracy, cheating, forgery of valuable security, forgery of government stamps and seals as well as destruction of evidences and creation of false evidences," the Central agency said on Monday.
The agency had registered the cases on the order of the Karnataka High Court in matters related to the death of K Raghunath (a realtor and close confidante of Audikesavulu, who owned huge properties in Bengaluru and other places) as well as other connected forgery cases. Initially it was investigated by the state police before being handed over to the CBI in September 2022 on the direction of the Karnataka High Court.
In April this year, the Supreme Court had upheld the Karnataka High Court direction for a CBI probe into the mysterious death of Raghunath in 2019. The latter was found hanging from the ceiling of a guesthouse on May 4, 2019 reportedly owned by Srinivas.
“The arrested accused Srinivas, Kalpaja and Mohan shall be produced before the jurisdictional court after medical examination,” added the CBI.
The case relates to the death of former MP Audikesavulu, who was also a former chairperson of TTD, in 2013 after which disputes arose between his children and Raghunath regarding the ownership of some of the former’s properties.
While Raghunath maintained that he is the genuine owner of the properties, Audikesavulu’s children pressured him to return the properties they claimed were bought by their father. In 2019, Raghunath was found hanging from the ceiling of a guesthouse. Raghunath’s wife Manjula and son Rohith alleged that he was killed and sought a CBI probe. The case was initially investigated by the HAL police. Later, the government constituted an SIT. The trial court rejected the SIT probe for shoddy investigation. In September 2022, the HC transferred the case to CBI. The same was upheld by the Supreme Court in April this year.