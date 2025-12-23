CBI arrests DySP, kin of ex-MP over realtor suicide in Karnataka

BENGALURU: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday arrested the children of former Andhra Pradesh MP, the late DK Audikesavulu— DA Srinivas and DA Kalpaja— along with Deputy Superintendent of Police, State Human Rights Commission (SHRC), Karnataka, SY Mohan, in cases registered by CBI relating to “criminal conspiracy, cheating, forgery of valuable security, forgery of government stamps and seals as well as destruction of evidences and creation of false evidences," the Central agency said on Monday.

The agency had registered the cases on the order of the Karnataka High Court in matters related to the death of K Raghunath (a realtor and close confidante of Audikesavulu, who owned huge properties in Bengaluru and other places) as well as other connected forgery cases. Initially it was investigated by the state police before being handed over to the CBI in September 2022 on the direction of the Karnataka High Court.

In April this year, the Supreme Court had upheld the Karnataka High Court direction for a CBI probe into the mysterious death of Raghunath in 2019. The latter was found hanging from the ceiling of a guesthouse on May 4, 2019 reportedly owned by Srinivas.