Cold call: Here's what's in and out in fashion this winter!

As winter quietly envelops Bengaluru, bringing with it misty mornings and chilly nights, fashion in the city is embracing its cosiness. Beyond the dramatic cold-weather dressing, this season is all about learning to work with the city’s unpredictable climate. According to fashion model Sanjana Agnihothri, winter outerwear is finally having its moment. “Faux fur coats, trench coats and puffer jackets are big this winter,” she says, adding that smart layering is key. “A breathable base paired with a wind-resistant outer layer keeps one warm without feeling weighed down. You should be able to remove a layer when the sun suddenly shows up,” she notes, an important rule for a city known for weather mood swings.
Layering, however, doesn’t have to mean bulk, Agnihothri adds. “Thin inner layers like tank tops, tees or shirts work best when offset with structured jackets or coats,” she says. Whereas celebrity fashion stylist Khayr Ghayth leans toward comfort-first dressing, especially for Bengaluru’s mild winters. “We often underestimate a good woollen sweater,” she says, recommending it over hoodies for both warmth and style. For those who feel the cold more intensely, thermals are emerging as a game-changer. “A good thermal layer avoids the discomfort of piling on clothes,” Ghayth shares.
Agnihothri also recommends wide-leg jeans, trousers or even skirts with stockings to maintain visual ease while staying warm. Texture, too, is playing a defining role this season. Both agree that faux fur, leather, velvet, lace and knitwear are being used to add depth to everyday outfits.
When it comes to colour palettes, this winter is split between earthy minimalism and bold expression. While Khayr notes a growing preference for black, beige, brown and muted tones, fashion designer Ruchika Bhat, founder of conscious label KiRu, sees a return to maximalism. “Classic knits with argyle, checks and houndstooth are back, but we’re also seeing pops of red, sequins and bold colour combinations,” she says.
One doesn’t need to buy new clothes to curate a winter look since sustainability continues to influence winter wardrobes, as Bhat says, “Borrowing sweaters from parents or grandparents, reusing old layers and investing in one high-quality warm piece are being encourage.” Indian textiles like kantha, she adds, offer warmth and longevity.
Workwear and campus dressing, too, are getting thoughtful updates. “A simple tee with bottoms can be elevated by a balaclava scarf this season,” says Agnihothri. Other options are blazer dresses paired with stockings, wool coats, shawls styled with belts or pins, varsity jackets and denim layers can be versatile across various settings. Bhat also points to sarees paired with shawls as a major trend this wedding season. “Start with a cosy, form-fitting first layer. Fleece tights are a go-to. There’s no such thing as a mistake in styling, just don’t freeze for the sake of fashion,” she laughs.
Besides the fits, accessories remain the simplest way to elevate winter looks. “A good pair of earrings, chains, a watch, a beanie or cap and a bag are my go-to winter accessories, shares Ghayth, adding winter add-ons can be both functional and expressive. Bhat highlights how Indian accessories like chunky bangles, bindis and statement earrings can be layered with winter staples to create distinctive looks.
Bootiful choice
Whether you’re navigating Bengaluru’s crisp mornings or heading out for an evening rendezvous, the right pair of shoes can define an entire outfit, and boots are the winner of this season. Oversized layers, awkward hemlines or competing pieces often overshadow the footwear, while minimal styling lets boots shine on their own. Freelance creative director Aryan Gaurav Naidu puts it simply, “Let the boots breathe. Don’t hide them under awkward lengths or overload the outfit. Keep the rest of the look clean so the boots naturally become the hero.” The trick is pairing them with light layers like shirt dresses, midi skirts or relaxed trousers, so the outfit feels effortless, yet considered. Materials and shape matter more than flashy embellishments. Sleek faux leather or soft suede catches the winter light beautifully, instantly elevating even the simplest look. “A clean, well-shaped boots always looks expensive, even if it’s simple. Materials matter too. Good faux leather or suede instantly elevates the look,” Naidu notes. This season, clean ankle boots and soft knee-highs are the go-to, versatile choices, while overly chunky designs are fading. On dressing for the city’s weather, he advises, “Bengaluru doesn’t need heavy winter styling. Pair boots with light layers instead of thick knits. Keep it easy and breathable.”