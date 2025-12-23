Cold call: Here's what's in and out in fashion this winter!

As winter quietly envelops Bengaluru, bringing with it misty mornings and chilly nights, fashion in the city is embracing its cosiness. Beyond the dramatic cold-weather dressing, this season is all about learning to work with the city’s unpredictable climate. According to fashion model Sanjana Agnihothri, winter outerwear is finally having its moment. “Faux fur coats, trench coats and puffer jackets are big this winter,” she says, adding that smart layering is key. “A breathable base paired with a wind-resistant outer layer keeps one warm without feeling weighed down. You should be able to remove a layer when the sun suddenly shows up,” she notes, an important rule for a city known for weather mood swings.

Layering, however, doesn’t have to mean bulk, Agnihothri adds. “Thin inner layers like tank tops, tees or shirts work best when offset with structured jackets or coats,” she says. Whereas celebrity fashion stylist Khayr Ghayth leans toward comfort-first dressing, especially for Bengaluru’s mild winters. “We often underestimate a good woollen sweater,” she says, recommending it over hoodies for both warmth and style. For those who feel the cold more intensely, thermals are emerging as a game-changer. “A good thermal layer avoids the discomfort of piling on clothes,” Ghayth shares.