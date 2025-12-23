Festive Tables

As December settles in, Bengaluru slips into a familiar festive rhythm where long lunches, leisurely dinners and indulgent desserts take centre stage. From intimate, chef-driven menus to generous, family-style feasts and artisanal bakery offerings, the city’s restaurants and cafes are stepping in to take the stress out of home cooking and replace it with warmth, flavour, and celebration.

At the heart of the city, ParTTwo brings a contemporary and energetic spin to the festive table. Known for its Thai-leaning Asian tapas, cocktails, and immersive dining format, the restaurant has introduced a limited-edition Christmas menu alongside a Winter Tea offering, both available through December. Helmed by chefs Karan Upmanyu and Shaun Kenworthy, the Winter Tea menus marry European holiday comfort with their playful small plates philosophy. Dishes such as whipped feta with truffle honey, confit duck croquettes and Christmas chicken a la brasa are complemented by festive cocktails, including mulled wine, eggnog and a British boulevardier. Chef Upmanyu explains that the guiding inspiration was “the idea of blending European holiday warmth with our playful Asian leaning culinary identity,” with the aim of keeping flavours familiar yet exciting. The Winter Tea menu, served in the late afternoon, offers a cosy interlude with savoury bites, delicate sweets and warming teas.