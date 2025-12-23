Festive Tables
As December settles in, Bengaluru slips into a familiar festive rhythm where long lunches, leisurely dinners and indulgent desserts take centre stage. From intimate, chef-driven menus to generous, family-style feasts and artisanal bakery offerings, the city’s restaurants and cafes are stepping in to take the stress out of home cooking and replace it with warmth, flavour, and celebration.
At the heart of the city, ParTTwo brings a contemporary and energetic spin to the festive table. Known for its Thai-leaning Asian tapas, cocktails, and immersive dining format, the restaurant has introduced a limited-edition Christmas menu alongside a Winter Tea offering, both available through December. Helmed by chefs Karan Upmanyu and Shaun Kenworthy, the Winter Tea menus marry European holiday comfort with their playful small plates philosophy. Dishes such as whipped feta with truffle honey, confit duck croquettes and Christmas chicken a la brasa are complemented by festive cocktails, including mulled wine, eggnog and a British boulevardier. Chef Upmanyu explains that the guiding inspiration was “the idea of blending European holiday warmth with our playful Asian leaning culinary identity,” with the aim of keeping flavours familiar yet exciting. The Winter Tea menu, served in the late afternoon, offers a cosy interlude with savoury bites, delicate sweets and warming teas.
For those seeking nostalgia and deeply personal cooking, Klaa Kitchen’s December celebrations are rooted in emotion and memory. The restaurant is offering a dinner exclusive Christmas menu, built around what Chef Partner Rhea Aaron describes as food that reflects “the way we cook in the Aaron household.” Anchored in
Goan heritage and family traditions, the menu balances refinement with comfort. Highlights include a delicate crab dumpling soup with chorizo chilli oil, a confit cafreal chicken leg with white bean fricassee and richer plates such as beef filet mignon and grandma Christine’s pork chops. Desserts like a boozy chocolate trifle complete the experience.
According to Aaron, “the intention is for guests to feel Christmas not only when they arrive, but to carry those flavours and memories with them long after the meal ends.”
A more expansive, family-friendly celebration awaits at Coracle’s Christmas feast at the BIC Cafe. Titled ‘A Coracle Christmas’, the lunch spread is designed as a generous gathering that mirrors the warmth of home kitchens across Kerala and coastal India. Founder-chef Tresa Francis describes the menu as “a representation of the Christmas menu in my home,” staying true to Coracle’s philosophy of cooking food from homes. The feast features an extensive spread ranging from netholi fry and prawn pepper fry to pork roast, duck mappas, beef stroganoff and comforting stews. The all-inclusive lunch invites families and friends to linger over familiar flavours, with thoughtful pricing for children, making it one of the city’s most inclusive festive tables.
SAPA Bakery’s festive collection brings European Christmas classics to the city through meticulous sourdough craftsmanship. Founded in Mysore by Dina Weber, their holiday offerings are anchored by their much-loved German stollen, a fruit-rich bread that matures beautifully over time. This year’s collection also includes a classic vanilla panettone and Elisen lebkuchen-style gingerbread cookies. Rooted in heritage and storytelling, their festive bakes offer a quieter yet deeply meaningful way to celebrate Christmas, whether shared at breakfast tables or gifted to loved ones. Their Christmas collection is available exclusively via pre-orders on the Airmenus Christmas page, with doorstep delivery included.