GBA razes homes, Bengaluru's Kogilu residents out in cold

BENGALURU: A new mother is struggling to keep her a month-old baby warm. Menstruating girls are forced to change sanitary pads in a make-shift tent. A stroke-victim with half of his body paralysed, is lying on a bed facing the sky. These are some of the heart-wrenching scenes one could get to see at the demolished slum at Kogilu, near Yelahanka.

On Saturday, Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) had razed over 160 slum homes leaving 300 families homeless.

Ansari Khatoon, a new mother who got discharged from the hospital with her 25-day-old baby girl, said that like the officials, the freezing weather was punishing. With her breast-fed child, she along with her husband and brothers, managed to put up a make shift tent a few meters away from their dilapidated house.

“They came (marshals) pulled us out, and just razed the house built with cement blocks. My husband and brothers are on daily wages. As we build the temporary home, we are forced to live at the mercy of donors. I am more concerned about my baby wrapped in a blanket in the make-shift tent as the cold is unbearable”, Ansari told TNIE.

Shakina, a widow who earns her living by working as a house-keeper at a private company, complained that there is no place for her menstruating daughter to change her pads. She questioned where she would go with her 12-year-old daughter and expressed severe concerns over the safety of her daughter.