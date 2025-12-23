Uber, Ola integrate Bengaluru City Police's Namma 112 feature in apps

BENGALURU: In a move aimed at strengthening commuter safety, Bengaluru City Police (BCP) has partnered with cab aggregators Uber and Ola to integrate emergency response technology directly into their mobile applications. Under the new system, emergency call facilities have been embedded within the Uber and Ola apps, allowing riders and drivers to seek immediate assistance during distress situations. With a single tap, users can now share real-time location data, trip details, and contact information directly with the city police’s 112 emergency response infrastructure.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, City Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh said the seamless flow of critical information enables quicker police access during emergencies, facilitating faster response times and potentially life-saving interventions by first responders. He said the initiative is a significant step towards leveraging technology partnerships to ensure safer urban mobility and improved public safety.

A senior police officer explained that users need to click on the blue shield icon on the booking application, which directs them to safety tools. From there, they can select Namma 112, where a “swipe to call” option appears. This au connects the user to the Namma 112 emergency command centre, along with their live location and contact details.

Following this, the nearest patrol vehicle will be dispatched. The integration eliminates the need for manual location sharing or separate phone calls, ensuring that help can be dispatched swiftly and accurately.