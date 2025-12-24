Bengaluru CCB finds drugs hidden in bread, Nigerian held

BENGALURU: Acting on specific intelligence, sleuths of the Anti-Narcotics Wing of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) conducted a raid at the house of a woman drug peddler and seized 121 gram of cocaine worth Rs 1.20 crore concealed inside a loaf of bread. A Nigerian, identified as Olajide Esther (29), a resident of Varthur, has been arrested.

The police said Esther had come to Delhi in 2024 on a student visa. However, she did not enrol in any college and stayed in Mumbai for a long time before shifting to Bengaluru.

She was sourcing drugs from Mumbai through a friend. To evade detection, the accused used to travel to Mumbai in private buses and bring the narcotics concealed inside loaves of bread.

Based on credible information about the sale of narcotics, the police conducted the raid. Though no drugs were found initially, a detailed search revealed packets of cocaine found concealed inside the bread loaves.