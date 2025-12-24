Bengaluru City University launches PG centre in Baglur without permanent staff, own building

BENGALURU: Dr Manmohan Singh Bengaluru City University on Tuesday inaugurated a postgraduate centre at Bagalur in Byatarayanpura constituency, aimed at catering to students from Doddaballapura and Chikkaballapura.

Dr M C Sudhakar, who inaugurated the centre, said, "Necessary attention should be paid to quality along with the expansion of higher education facilities. The government will take necessary steps for early filling of permanent posts, including the teaching and non-teaching staff in public universities across the state, along with providing the necessary infrastructure."

Speaking to the TNIE, Prof Ramesh B, Vice-Chancellor of Bangalore City University, said, "More than 40% of the colleges affiliated to our university are in Yelahanka and Byatarayanpura Constituencies. Therefore, we thought it was apt to offer PG courses for students so that they can pursue them soon after UG. Currently, we are offering MCA and M.Com courses for which the admissions have already begun. Around 23 students have enrolled for MCA and 10 for M.Com."

When asked if the teaching staff are permanent in this campus, he said, "No, there is no permanent staff. We have appointed five guest lecturers teaching in the Bagalur campus."

VC requests Ministers for 20-acre land

Currently, the PG centre is functioning in a Government Pre-University college campus in Bagalur. Ramesh added, "Since the number of admissions would increase in the coming days, we have requested the education minister and revenue minister of the state to allocate 20 acres of land so that we can have an independent campus in the Bagalur region."