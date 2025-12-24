Lecturer held for stealing jewellery from wedding halls in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 46-year-old part-time language lecturer at a private college was arrested by the Basavanagudi police for stealing gold ornaments from wedding halls.

During weekends, she would dress up, go to wedding halls, look for guestrooms and steel jewellery from bags. After arresting her, the police recovered 262 gm of gold ornaments worth Rs 32 lakh. She was involved in six cases, three of which were in Basavanagudi police limits.

The woman, Revathi, is a resident of KR Puram. Hailing from Shivamogga, she came to the city in 2023. She was involved in three such cases in Mangaluru, Udupi and Shivamogga and was arrested by Shivamogga police earlier. After getting bail, she came to Bengaluru. She told the police that she needed money to treat her husband, who has undergone a bypass surgery.

A resident of Chikkalasandra filed a police complaint on November 25, stating that she had lost a 32 gm gold chain worth Rs 3 lakh at a wedding hall in Basavanagudi. The police arrested Revathi on December 1 after going through CCTV footage.