Man of the moment: K Gowtham speaks following his retirement announcement

The hall at the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) in the city briefly fell silent before it was filled with camera flashes and the sharp rhythm of shutter clicks. Standing under the lights, with KSCA president and former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad by his side, and in the presence of his close friends and family members on Monday, all-rounder Krishnappa Gowtham announced his retirement from competitive cricket.

As the noise of the press conference faded and the evening light settled, Gowtham, looking calmer and perhaps a little lighter than he was minutes before, sat down to reflect. Inside the hall, though emotions lingered, clarity began to take shape. “Retirement does break hearts and it was emotional for me as well. But there are things I’m genuinely looking forward to, especially spending a lot more time with my family,” he says.

As he looks back, there’s one feeling that remains unshakable, the moment he wore Team India colours. “Every cricketer dreams of playing for their country. I was fortunate to be one of those. At that moment, you just want to freeze time and hold on to it forever,” he reflects with sparkle in his eyes.

Even as he steps away from the pitch, Gowtham isn’t stepping away from cricket. Instead, he will be staying within the system, mentoring, contributing and nudging the next generation forward. “Cricket has given me everything. If there is an opportunity, I want to be around the game,” he shares.