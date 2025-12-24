Minor among three held in Yelahanka rape case

BENGALURU: City police have arrested three people, including a minor boy, in connection with a minor college girl’s rape at a lodge in Yelahanka on Thursday night.

The accused have been identified as Jeevan, 21, and Chethan, 26, residents of Devanahalli. The 17-and-a-half-year-old boy is the prime accused. He was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board.

The police said the minor accused, who is the 16-year-old PU college girl’s boyfriend, allegedly raped her. The other two accused helped the minor boy in the act. The minor accused and the victim met at a college function six months ago and became friends through social media.

The minor boy allegedly took the victim to the lodge in a car on Thursday along with his two friends. They allegedly forced the girl to drink liquor there. Later, the minor boy sexually assaulted her.

When the girl did not return home, her parents tried to reach her on her mobile, but it was switched off. On Friday, when the phone was switched on, the girl’s parents traced her to Yelahanka, the police said.