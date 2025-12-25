Bengaluru police commissioner inspects Christmas, New Year's arrangement on CBD roads

BENGALURU: City Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh conducted an extensive field inspection on Wednesday evening along the MG Road-Brigade Road corridor, one of the city’s key celebration zones, to review the security arrangements and crowd management measures put in place for Christmas and New Year festivities.

During the inspection, Singh reviewed CCTV coverage and live monitoring arrangements, deployment of AI-based crowd movement analysis systems, barricading and access-control layouts, emergency response and evacuation protocols. These measures are intended to enable real-time monitoring, early identification of crowd pressure points, and swift intervention when required.

“To realistically assess crowd behaviour, field visits were deliberately planned during Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, as these days closely mirror the scale and nature of crowds expected on New Year’s Eve. Citizens are urged to cooperate with the police, follow advisories, and celebrate in a responsible manner to ensure that everyone can welcome the New Year joyfully and without untoward incident,” the commissioner told the media.

“We went around the central business district in view of the preparations for the new year bandobast. Our officers are already doing it and we are trying to analyse and review whatever has been done and if any more requirements are there, we will look into it. It is done so that the new year is celebrated peacefully. Main emphasis is on women safety and also crowd and traffic control. All this is being done to keep the city safe,” Singh told TNIE.

The commissioner was accompanied by other IPS officers working in the city police commissionerate.