Man sets woman ablaze for rejecting proposal for daughter in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A man poured petrol and set his partner on fire inside her house in Bhovi Colony in Basaveshwaranagar police station limits, around 1 am on Tuesday.

The accused Muthu Abhimanyu (30), victim Geetha Vijay (41), a widow, and her 19-year-old daughter V Sanjana were reportedly staying in the same house. Muthu and Geetha were sleeping in one room. When Sanjana heard her mother screaming, she rushed out of her room and saw her in flames.

With the help of neighbours, she shifted Geetha to the Victoria Hospital’s burns ward. Geetha suffered 50 per cent burns and is said to be critical. Muthu had escaped. Though Muthu and Geetha were close, he wanted to marry Sanjana, and had started pestering Geetha.

They lived in 3rd block near Netaji Ground in Basaveshwaranagar. Geetha was running a provision store, while Muthu had a tea stall. Both were from Tamil Nadu and were staying together for the past three years. They had shifted to Basaveshwaranagar six months ago.

A case of attempt to murder under Section 109 BNS was registered against the accused.