Over 400 emission testing centres shut in Karnataka as hologram sticker supply stalls

BENGALURU: Karnataka’s vehicle emission monitoring system has all but collapsed, with over 400 emission checking centres shut across the state, after the Transport department failed to supply hologram stickers for nearly a month.

Most of the closed centres are attached to petrol bunks, crippling routine emission testing and leaving thousands of motorists stranded without valid certificates, and vulnerable to penalties.

Industry representatives say it is a forced closure of Pollution Under Control (PUC) centres. “We had to keep shutters down for the past eight days,” said BR Ravindranath, former president of the Karnataka State Petroleum Dealers’ Association. “Of the 2600 PUC centres in the state, a majority are now non-functional. Without hologram stickers, certificates cannot be issued.”

The crisis is due to a delay in the procurement and distribution of security holograms, a mandatory requirement meant to prevent forgery. The delay has triggered a chain reaction -- centres cannot operate, vehicle owners cannot comply with the law, and enforcement agencies are policing a rule the government itself has made impossible to follow.