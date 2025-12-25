Weed removal machine undergoes trial run in Madiwala Lake

BENGALURU: A trial run of the weed removal machine in Madiwala Lake with 208 acres water body at Bengaluru South City Corporation was carried out on Wednesday. Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao instructed the officials to deploy the machine in other lakes as per requirement.

“The corporation has bought the machine called Rudra Aqua Max at a cost of Rs. 1.28 crore. It has a collection capacity of up to 5 tons. It is equipped with a live GPS tracking system, safety sensors and cameras. The control room can monitor where and for how long the machine is working,” said Rao.

Madiwala Lake is being developed at a cost of Rs. 15 crore, and other development works including development of children’s play area, installation of street lights, toilets, bridge work are in progress. The Madiwala Lake used to have a boating system. It has now stopped.

Rao instructed the officials to check the possibility of restarting boating and developing Madiwala Lake as a tourist destination.

“A portion of the Madiwala Lake Bund Road work has already been completed and has been opened for vehicular traffic,” he said.