Greater Bengaluru Authority invites global tenders for GIS-based master plan

BENGALURU: The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) has invited global tenders from consulting agencies for the preparation of a Geographic Information System (GIS)-based master plan for the Greater Bengaluru Local Planning Area.

Speaking to the TNIE, the GBA Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao said the plan will include defining what a commercial area is, what residential areas are, and others.

A senior official in the GBA said that the plan will include acquiring land on the outskirts for some development projects and development of roads, urban forest, and water supply, as the city population is growing exponentially.

Tender eligibility criteria, scope of work, terms and conditions are available from the website of the e-procurement department (http//www/kppp.karnataka.gov.in)

The pre-bid meeting will be held on January 9, 2026, at the office of the Chief Town Planner, Greater Bengaluru Authority, NR Square in Hudson Circle, and the last date for the submission of the bid is January 10.

V Ravichandar, Civic Evangelist, said the GBA is the local planning authority and they are the right people to initiate the master plan. “Under the 74th Amendment, the individual corporation also has to submit their own plans, which become part of the overall plan, which gets meshed with the water supply, electricity, and other agencies that are part of the GBA.