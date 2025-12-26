Kasa kiosks roll out in Bengaluru to tackle garbage black spots

BENGALURU: Kasa Kiosks have begun operating at a few locations in the city, where individuals who miss the regular door-to-door garbage collection cycle can drop off their trash.

Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited (BSWML) was planning to set up around 70 Kasa Kiosks (garbage kiosks), majorly aimed at curbing the black spots in the city.

As of now, the kiosks have been set up at Kadirenahalli, Pragathipura and Sarabandepalya, and officials from the BSWML said that works are on and soon kiosks would be set up across the city at places where the garbage collection is poor.

While citizens welcomed the Kasa Kiosk initiative, they expressed their concerns that the kiosks are manned and that they keep functioning in the future too.

“It is very common for people, especially in homes where both the husband and wife are working, to miss handing over the garbage when the corporation vehicle comes to their doorsteps every day. For multiple reasons, including the smell from the garbage, for the fear of the trash being spilled all over next to their homes, by cats, dogs and rats, people always prefer to dispose of it at places convenient for them, which eventually becomes a black spot in the area”, said Chandru, a resident of Kadirenahalli.