Kasa kiosks roll out in Bengaluru to tackle garbage black spots

BENGALURU: Kasa Kiosks have begun operating at a few locations in the city, where individuals who miss the regular door-to-door garbage collection cycle can drop off their trash.
Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited (BSWML) was planning to set up around 70 Kasa Kiosks (garbage kiosks), majorly aimed at curbing the black spots in the city.
As of now, the kiosks have been set up at Kadirenahalli, Pragathipura and Sarabandepalya, and officials from the BSWML said that works are on and soon kiosks would be set up across the city at places where the garbage collection is poor.
While citizens welcomed the Kasa Kiosk initiative, they expressed their concerns that the kiosks are manned and that they keep functioning in the future too.
“It is very common for people, especially in homes where both the husband and wife are working, to miss handing over the garbage when the corporation vehicle comes to their doorsteps every day. For multiple reasons, including the smell from the garbage, for the fear of the trash being spilled all over next to their homes, by cats, dogs and rats, people always prefer to dispose of it at places convenient for them, which eventually becomes a black spot in the area”, said Chandru, a resident of Kadirenahalli.
He said that the idea of the kiosks is a welcome move, as responsible citizens would head out to the nearest kiosk to hand over their garbage.
Officials from the BSWML maintained that the kiosks will operate in two-shifts and based on the composition of the area, the timing of each varies. The kiosks at Pragathipura and Sarabandepalya will be open from 5 am to 8 am and from 12 pm to 3 pm. At Kadirenahalli, it will accept garbage from 5.30 am to 9 am and 5 pm to 9 pm. The kiosks will accept only segregated wastes and have places four coloured bins--green, red, blue and yellow for the collection.
Citizens urged BSWML that they give enough publicity on the kasa kiosks, share their location and create awareness that they can hand over their trash here and stop littering.