Newly-wed woman dies by suicide; parents blame husband, his family in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 24-year-old MBA graduate, who got married last month, has died under mysterious circumstances at her husband’s house in Mallasandra under Bagalagunte police station limits.

The woman, CK Aishwarya, hailed from Maddur in Mandya district. Her husband, Likith Simha, 27, a diploma holder, has been taken into police custody.

Aishwarya was found hanging from the ceiling fan. Aishwarya’s parents have accused her husband and his family of having killed her and making it look like a suicide.

It is alleged that Aishwarya started facing harassment from the next day of her wedding. Her husband and mother-in-law are accused of telling her parents to take her back home. On Wednesday morning, Aishwarya’s parents had come to Likith’s house for mediation. Later, they returned to Maddur, after which Likith’s brother called and informed them about Aishwarya’s death.

Aishwarya’s body was shifted to Victoria Hospital’s mortuary for postmortem.

26-year-old newly-married woman tries to end life

A 26-year-old newly married woman, who attempted to end her life, is battling for life in a hospital.

The victim has been identified as Ghanavai. She had married Suraj on October 29. Following a demand made by Suraj’s parents, a wedding reception was held on Palace Grounds on November 23.

The couple then went to Sri Lanka for their honeymoon. They had planned a 10-day trip. However, they returned on Sunday within five days. It is suspected that the couple must have had a fight over some personal issue. Immediately after returning, Suraj’s family asked her parents to take her back home. Upset, the woman attempted suicide by hanging on Wednesday afternoon.

The Ramamurthy Nagar police have registered a case.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)