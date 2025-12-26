Systemic failures, crime, controversy rock Home Dept

BENGALURU: 2025 proved deeply turbulent for Karnataka’s Home Department, which came under sustained scrutiny as cases involving police and prison officials, ranging from corruption and criminality to systemic lapses, dominated public discourse.

One of the most shocking episodes was the stampede at M Chinnaswamy Stadium during Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s victory celebrations, which claimed 11 lives and left several injured.

The tragedy drew nationwide attention to glaring failures in crowd management during large public events. The state government suspended five police personnel, including the then Bengaluru City Police Commissioner B Dayananda. This was the first time in the state’s history that a commissioner was suspended.

Another case that shook the state was the alleged mass burial in Dharmasthala mid-year. A former sanitation worker claimed that he was forced to bury hundreds of bodies — mostly of women and minors, who were allegedly raped and murdered.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed to probe this case. Partial human skeletal remains were found in two of the 17 sites excavated in Dharmasthala. However, the complainant was later arrested on charges of perjury.

In January, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah declared Karnataka a Naxal-free state following the surrender of six Naxalites. With this, the Anti-Naxal Force was dismantled.