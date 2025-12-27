2025 In A Nutshell: Bluru's culinary voice showed global awareness and local character

Bengaluru entered 2025 with quiet confidence and a renewed sense of self-belief. Once identified largely with craft beer and casual dining, the city has matured into one of India’s compelling culinary destinations. Innovation, global awareness and local character now coexist with ease, marking a year of consolidation rather than catch up.

One of the most significant developments was the rise of a young and assured generation of restaurateurs. Ingredient-driven menus, open fire cooking, local sourcing and playful presentation were matched with pared back spaces that prioritised energy over excess. New ventures such as Riko, ParTTwo, Baan Phad Thai, Crackle, Fireside, Fervor, Circa 11 and Comal brought fresh perspectives and clear identities. These restaurants struck a chord with younger diners who value authenticity, creativity and relevance over formality.

Across the city, chefs moved towards tighter and more cuisine-focused menus. Restaurants such as Rosmarino by Abhijit Saha and Pinocchio by Giuseppe delivered comfort with clarity and finesse. Reservation-only favourites, including Sando Club, Guerilla Diner and NARU, remained among the hardest tables to secure, reflecting a growing preference for intimate, focused dining experiences over large format restaurants. Bengaluru’s chef-driven establishments also continued to gain recognition beyond India. Farmlore stood out for its soil to plate philosophy, progressive tasting menus and deep engagement with local landscapes. Vegetarian dining, supported by inventive mocktail programmes, gained strong momentum. Restaurants such as Kalpaney, GAIA, Phurr, MOAI and Tuk Tuk Thai built loyal and repeat audiences.

Hotels responded decisively to the city’s evolving food culture. Recognising that diners increasingly seek narrative and creativity, luxury properties refreshed legacy concepts and introduced new ones. The Ritz Carlton with Yan Yan and Zarqash, ITC Gardenia with Cajsa and Edo, Conrad with Indian Durbar’s celebration of Punjabi heritage, The Park with Italia, The Oberoi with its Decked Out at Lapis series and JW Marriott with The Patio led this shift. Visiting chef collaborations, international pop ups, themed bar takeovers and curated pairing dinners repositioned restaurants as lively social spaces rather than formal dining rooms.