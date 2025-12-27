2025 In A Nutshell: Bluru's culinary voice showed global awareness and local character

Bengaluru entered 2025 with quiet confidence and a renewed sense of self-belief. Once identified largely with craft beer and casual dining, the city has matured into one of India’s compelling culinary destinations. Innovation, global awareness and local character now coexist with ease, marking a year of consolidation rather than catch up.
One of the most significant developments was the rise of a young and assured generation of restaurateurs. Ingredient-driven menus, open fire cooking, local sourcing and playful presentation were matched with pared back spaces that prioritised energy over excess. New ventures such as Riko, ParTTwo, Baan Phad Thai, Crackle, Fireside, Fervor, Circa 11 and Comal brought fresh perspectives and clear identities. These restaurants struck a chord with younger diners who value authenticity, creativity and relevance over formality.
Across the city, chefs moved towards tighter and more cuisine-focused menus. Restaurants such as Rosmarino by Abhijit Saha and Pinocchio by Giuseppe delivered comfort with clarity and finesse. Reservation-only favourites, including Sando Club, Guerilla Diner and NARU, remained among the hardest tables to secure, reflecting a growing preference for intimate, focused dining experiences over large format restaurants. Bengaluru’s chef-driven establishments also continued to gain recognition beyond India. Farmlore stood out for its soil to plate philosophy, progressive tasting menus and deep engagement with local landscapes. Vegetarian dining, supported by inventive mocktail programmes, gained strong momentum. Restaurants such as Kalpaney, GAIA, Phurr, MOAI and Tuk Tuk Thai built loyal and repeat audiences.
Hotels responded decisively to the city’s evolving food culture. Recognising that diners increasingly seek narrative and creativity, luxury properties refreshed legacy concepts and introduced new ones. The Ritz Carlton with Yan Yan and Zarqash, ITC Gardenia with Cajsa and Edo, Conrad with Indian Durbar’s celebration of Punjabi heritage, The Park with Italia, The Oberoi with its Decked Out at Lapis series and JW Marriott with The Patio led this shift. Visiting chef collaborations, international pop ups, themed bar takeovers and curated pairing dinners repositioned restaurants as lively social spaces rather than formal dining rooms.
The transition from pub-centric drinking to a more nuanced cocktail culture became firmly entrenched in 2025. Intimate bars, chef-influenced beverage programmes and compact speakeasy-style venues reshaped how the city drank. Cocktail menus became concise and narrative-led, with emphasis on technique, clarified cocktails, fermentation and seasonality. Bars such as Sama, Dali & Gala, Muro, Copitas, Siren, Una Hacienda, Aqua, One Floor Down, Mirth, Doubble and Middle Room exemplified this evolution. International recognition for SOKA, ZLB23 and Bar Spirit Forward further cemented Bengaluru’s reputation as a bar destination to watch.
At the same time, neighbourhood favourites such as Bob’s Bar, Quarter House, Yaakay Bar and Canteen and Tommy’s enjoyed renewed attention, proving that affordability and personality remain essential. Old school institutions, including Dolphins, Pecos, 13th Floor and Chin Lung, reaffirmed the enduring appeal of nostalgia.
The year also saw a touch of glamour added to the city’s dining landscape with the arrival of Kai Bar & Kitchen, Cahoots, Cavore and Yazu Pan Asian Supper Club, bringing polish, energy and theatrical flair.
Comfort food continued to anchor Bengaluru’s dining habits. Pizzas drew devoted followings at Serious Slice, 23rd Street Pizza, La Gioia, and Pizza 4P’s. Pretzels gained popularity at Bäcker & Charlie and German BrezelHaus. Burgers from Beyondburg, Smash Guys, Krok, Leons and Truffles remained crowd pullers. Desserts from June Bakehouse, Deliciae, MAKI, Belagio, Amintiri, Lavonne, Nenapu, Conçu, Magnolia, Klava, Smoor and Anand satisfied the city’s sweet tooth, while queues stayed steady for ice creams at LICK, Milano, Corner House, Ulo and Amadora.
Data from a leading food delivery platform revealed shifts in consumption. Late-night orders grew three times faster than dinner orders, with pizzas, burgers, biryanis and cakes dominating demand. Health-focused meals more than doubled, driven by protein-forward choices, calorie awareness and reduced sugar. Indian diners also displayed growing curiosity, with Korean, Vietnamese and Mexican cuisines steadily moving into the mainstream.
If one colour defined Bengaluru’s food and beverage mood in 2025, it was green. Matcha emerged as a defining flavour across cafes and dessert counters, while coffee continued its steady ascent.
Specialty roasters spotlighted Indian beans, experimental processing and origin-led storytelling, establishing coffee as a lifestyle marker at The Kind, Trippy Goat, Paper & Pie, Kana by Coffee Mechanics, Araku and Subko.
As the city looks ahead to 2026, Bengaluru enters the new year with clarity, confidence and a strong sense of its own culinary voice, shaped by originality, depth and an increasingly discerning dining public.